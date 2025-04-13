Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Raises Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,510 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 1.5% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 904.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 254,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,632,000 after purchasing an additional 229,192 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $743,681,000. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Comcast by 752.8% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 83,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 73,590 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Comcast by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 43,509 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 102,360 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 59,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 price objective on Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.90.

Comcast Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.56. The firm has a market cap of $127.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

