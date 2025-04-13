Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Sells 1,025 Shares of The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in The Mexico Fund were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MXF. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Rahlfs Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 145,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 71,133 shares during the last quarter.

MXF opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.06. The Mexico Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%.

In other The Mexico Fund news, Director La Calle Luis De acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $85,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,166.08. The trade was a 446.43 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alberto Osorio bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,588.35. This trade represents a 14.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

