Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Sells 505 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Invst LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 20,767 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 4,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,941.0% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,292 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after buying an additional 67,799 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $85.43 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $117.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.16 and a 200-day moving average of $98.78. The company has a market cap of $97.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 78.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Starbucks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.68.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

