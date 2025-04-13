Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Sells 720 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. CNA Financial accounts for approximately 1.9% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 25,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in CNA Financial during the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CNA Financial

In related news, Chairman Dino Robusto acquired 3,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.63 per share, for a total transaction of $185,566.48. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 724,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,500,218.94. The trade was a 0.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 12,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $637,338.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,524.72. The trade was a 14.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,838 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CNA stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.74. CNA Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $52.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.47.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. CNA Financial had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on CNA Financial from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

