Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Trims Stake in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GF. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The New Germany Fund during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The New Germany Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The New Germany Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Matisse Capital boosted its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 91,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The New Germany Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Get The New Germany Fund alerts:

The New Germany Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GF opened at $9.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $10.65.

The New Germany Fund Profile

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The New Germany Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Germany Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.