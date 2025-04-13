Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Stake Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,907 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $11,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,849,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,694,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,960,000 after buying an additional 46,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,214,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $77,136,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 409,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,299,000 after acquiring an additional 54,700 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on H shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $157.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $207.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.86.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Kinsey Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $122,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $99,712.45. This trade represents a 55.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $1,168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,561.60. The trade was a 51.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,798 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE H opened at $112.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $102.43 and a 1-year high of $168.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 19.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.82%.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

