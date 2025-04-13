ICC Labs (CVE:ICC) Stock Price Down 5.8% – Time to Sell?

ICC Labs Inc. (CVE:ICC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.62. 646,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 799,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.

ICC Labs Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$223.63 million and a PE ratio of 95.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.62.

ICC Labs Company Profile

ICC Labs Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis in Uruguay. It offers recreational cannabis, medicinal cannabis, cannabinoid extracts, and by-products for medicinal, recreational, and industrial use, as well as industrial hemp. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

