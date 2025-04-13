Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Stock Holdings Cut by Hudson Portfolio Management LLC

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC reduced its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Infosys comprises approximately 3.0% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, January 17th. CLSA raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

Infosys Price Performance

INFY stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $23.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average is $21.30.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

