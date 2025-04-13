Insider Buying: Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Director Buys 6,800 Shares of Stock

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) Director Randall C. Ramsey acquired 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $10,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,563.50. This trade represents a 11.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARTW opened at $1.54 on Friday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 13,072 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm equipment products. It operates through the Agricultural Products, and Modular Buildings segments. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a line of forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, bale processors, running gear, and dump boxes, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, and a line of dirt work equipment.

