Insider Selling: Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $31,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,541,090.30. The trade was a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 0.8 %

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $64.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.63. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $86.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 26.79%. Equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.85%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 487.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 368.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 349.5% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

