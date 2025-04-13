Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and traded as low as $5.75. Interlink Electronics shares last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 2,897 shares.

Interlink Electronics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.93.

Get Interlink Electronics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interlink Electronics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Interlink Electronics by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interlink Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Interlink Electronics by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Interlink Electronics

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, firmware, and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions in the United States, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interlink Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interlink Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.