Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNRW) Stock Price Down 93.9% – Here’s What Happened

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW – Get Free Report) dropped 93.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 11,795,495 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,438% from the average daily volume of 464,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon, as well as exploration to mars and beyond.

