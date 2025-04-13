Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Inuvo in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inuvo

INUV opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.91. Inuvo has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Inuvo by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inuvo by 7.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 73,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Inuvo by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,083,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 255,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

