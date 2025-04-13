Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,159,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 701,660 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $176,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at $634,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at about $3,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Hasbro from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Hasbro Trading Up 2.0 %

HAS stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.33. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $73.46.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Hasbro Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.