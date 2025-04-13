Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,091,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,175 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $151,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Hess Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $12,976,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,786,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 631,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,254,000 after buying an additional 222,358 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $7,069,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,751,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,872,000 after buying an additional 184,290 shares in the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $430,210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on HESM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hess Midstream from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hess Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hess Midstream from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Hess Midstream Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $35.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.20. Hess Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $44.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 54.59% and a net margin of 14.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.7012 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.45%.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

