Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 122.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,041,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 573,745 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $180,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HLI. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $179.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.40.

NYSE HLI opened at $151.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.84. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.14 and a 12 month high of $192.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.14.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

