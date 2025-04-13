Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,908,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 552,531 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $119,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAAS. StockNews.com lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Securities cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.85 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $815.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.20 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

