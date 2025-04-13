Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,253,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352,201 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $117,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Analytics

In related news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,381,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,016,073.65. The trade was a 7.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $497,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 358,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,528,983.16. The trade was a 4.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 644,510 shares of company stock valued at $18,688,862 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $35.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.34 million. Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 93.97% and a return on equity of 7.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CWAN. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

