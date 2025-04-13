Invesco Ltd. Sells 594,188 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,639,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 594,188 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $131,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 4.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Valvoline by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 24,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,096,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,436,000 after acquiring an additional 16,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 41,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $224,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,560.05. The trade was a 28.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.99. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 143.64% and a net margin of 16.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Valvoline from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

