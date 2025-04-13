iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Barr E S & Co.

Barr E S & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,544,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,428,000 after buying an additional 3,731,847 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,520.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,244,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173,293 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,483,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,524,000 after purchasing an additional 59,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,182,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,877,000 after purchasing an additional 47,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $389,029,000. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.43 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,758.18 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.2798 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

