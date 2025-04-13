iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 146.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,813,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,264,590 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $178,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QLTA. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 712.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 744.1% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.42 on Friday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.81 and a 52-week high of $49.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.26 and a 200 day moving average of $47.44.

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

