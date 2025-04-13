iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Elm Partners Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Elm Partners Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,197 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $42,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463,618 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,545,901,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,836,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,758 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,597,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,828,000 after buying an additional 2,718,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,473,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $97.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a PE ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $94.85 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.17.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.