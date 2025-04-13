iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Stake Decreased by VPR Management LLC

VPR Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 493,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107,500 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of VPR Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. VPR Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $11,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 174.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $32.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.79.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

