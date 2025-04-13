iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 254,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,650 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $30,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SUSA opened at $109.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $99.48 and a 52 week high of $127.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.43 and a 200-day moving average of $120.98.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

