iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,894.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Trust increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 30,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $184.36 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $244.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.90 and its 200-day moving average is $219.96. The company has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

