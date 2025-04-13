iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,919 shares during the quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3,471.4% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 671.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $29.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.59. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.72.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

