iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 19.4% of Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $21,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $311,273,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,435,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,620,000 after acquiring an additional 493,784 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $77,191,000. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,452.8% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 197,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,637,000 after acquiring an additional 184,477 shares during the period. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,223,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $178.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.63. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

