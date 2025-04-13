Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 583 Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,275,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,990,000 after buying an additional 16,572 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,577,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,744,000 after acquiring an additional 553,389 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,217,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,524,000 after acquiring an additional 102,042 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,164,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,860,000 after acquiring an additional 47,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,386,000 after acquiring an additional 82,328 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKWD opened at $52.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.50. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.27 and a one year high of $55.62.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.56 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John A. Burkhart III sold 4,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $242,759.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,987.20. This represents a 21.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas N. Schmitt sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $327,096.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,876.32. This trade represents a 61.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,132 shares of company stock worth $620,476 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Stories

