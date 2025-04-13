JIADE (NASDAQ:JDZG) Shares Down 1.9% – Here’s Why

JIADE Limited (NASDAQ:JDZG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.50. 47,365 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,177,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

JIADE Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JIADE stock. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of JIADE Limited (NASDAQ:JDZG – Free Report) by 120.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,596 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.16% of JIADE worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About JIADE

JIADE LIMITED specializes in providing one-stop comprehensive education supporting services to adult education institutions, through a wide spectrum of software platform and auxiliary solutions. The Company’s services are primarily offered through the Kebiao Technology Educational Administration Platform.

Featured Stories

