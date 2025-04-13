JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Price Target to $425.00

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $436.00 to $425.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GEV has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim raised GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Baird R W raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Marathon Capitl raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $361.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.80.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $320.99 on Thursday. GE Vernova has a 1 year low of $128.25 and a 1 year high of $447.50. The company has a market cap of $87.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $326.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.64.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

Institutional Trading of GE Vernova

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEV. FMR LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,861,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,803,000 after acquiring an additional 814,155 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,854,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,660 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,790,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,814,000 after purchasing an additional 195,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at $1,109,720,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in GE Vernova by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,630,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,126,000 after buying an additional 343,837 shares during the last quarter.

About GE Vernova

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.