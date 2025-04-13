JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Price Target to $425.00

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $436.00 to $425.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
GEV has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim raised GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Baird R W raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Marathon Capitl raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $361.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.80.
GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 17.99%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEV. FMR LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,861,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,803,000 after acquiring an additional 814,155 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,854,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,660 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,790,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,814,000 after purchasing an additional 195,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at $1,109,720,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in GE Vernova by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,630,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,126,000 after buying an additional 343,837 shares during the last quarter.
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
