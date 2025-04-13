JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Stock Price

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $23.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.66. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.64.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 9.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, Director Rolf Stangl purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.89 per share, for a total transaction of $149,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,367.21. This represents a 55.10 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REYN. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 38.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 667.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

