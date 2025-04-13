Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Declares Dividend of $0.57

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5684 per share on Thursday, May 1st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This is a 66.3% increase from Julius Bär Gruppe’s previous dividend of $0.34.

Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Up 2.9 %

JBAXY traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 313,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,440. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.93.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JBAXY shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Julius Bär Gruppe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory and discretionary mandates; structured products, securities execution and advisory, private markets and fund offering; wealth planning, family office services; asset servicing, and lombard lending solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.