Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPWW) Trading 0.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPWW – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 265 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Jupiter Wellness Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17.

About Jupiter Wellness

(Get Free Report)

jupiter wellness, inc. operates as a hemp-derived cannabidiol (cbd) consumer product development company. it develops various therapeutic and medical use for cbd in the treatment of various ailment and diseases, such as cancer, arthritis, anxiety, insomnia, psoriasis, chronic pain, and others. the company markets cbd-infused sun care lotion formulas containing various sun protection factors under the canisun brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.