Karen Penrose Buys 1,660 Shares of Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) Stock

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC – Get Free Report) insider Karen Penrose bought 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$15.00 ($9.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,900.00 ($15,660.38).

Karen Penrose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 14th, Karen Penrose purchased 3,075 shares of Charter Hall Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$16.27 ($10.23) per share, with a total value of A$50,036.40 ($31,469.43).

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.54.

Charter Hall is one of Australia's leading fully integrated property investment and funds management groups. We use our expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity to create value and generate superior returns for our investor customers. We've curated a diverse portfolio of high-quality properties across our core sectors Office, Industrial & Logistics, Retail and Social Infrastructure.

