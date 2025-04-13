Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,432 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enpro were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enpro during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enpro by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Enpro by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Enpro by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,972,000 after acquiring an additional 9,127 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Enpro by 115.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,845,000 after acquiring an additional 32,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NPO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Enpro from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Enpro from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Enpro Price Performance

Enpro stock opened at $147.17 on Friday. Enpro Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.50 and a 52 week high of $214.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.12.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.10 million. Enpro had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total value of $199,061.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enpro Profile

(Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

