KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,622,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159,829 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $27,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $892,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 162,983,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,259,509.10. This trade represents a 0.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on KEY. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Baird R W raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE KEY opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.06.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -273.33%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

