Keystone Financial Group Acquires 16,055 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 243,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,055 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises 1.8% of Keystone Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $18,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,401,000 after buying an additional 4,127,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,360,191,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,296,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,090 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509,311 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,042,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,431,000 after purchasing an additional 655,815 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Daiwa America raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.19.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

PLTR opened at $88.55 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $125.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.02. The firm has a market cap of $207.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 466.08, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 11,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,212,423.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,059,661.20. This represents a 11.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 6,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $587,004.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,993,370.71. This represents a 3.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,989,975 shares of company stock worth $253,328,090 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

