Keystone Financial Group Increases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 132.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,139 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE MCD opened at $309.84 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $306.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.04.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on McDonald’s from $360.00 to $353.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.87.

Get Our Latest Report on McDonald’s

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total value of $84,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,275.25. This represents a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total transaction of $309,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,778.28. The trade was a 15.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,497 shares of company stock worth $8,461,400 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.