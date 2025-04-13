Keystone Financial Group Sells 735 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Keystone Financial Group cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in Bank of America by 3,883.2% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 545,936 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.2 %

BAC stock opened at $35.93 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $33.07 and a one year high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.25 and its 200 day moving average is $43.69. The firm has a market cap of $273.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

