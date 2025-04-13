KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock Position Decreased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP lowered its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 93.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,893 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,800.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $141.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.33.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE KKR opened at $101.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $170.40. The stock has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Further Reading

