KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock Position Decreased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP lowered its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 93.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,893 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,800.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on KKR & Co. Inc.
KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE KKR opened at $101.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $170.40. The stock has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77.
KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.02%.
KKR & Co. Inc. Profile
KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than KKR & Co. Inc.
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.