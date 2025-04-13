Kopernik Global Investors LLC Sells 192,659 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC decreased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,724,852 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 192,659 shares during the quarter. Harmony Gold Mining accounts for 2.4% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $22,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 522.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,620 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 32,417 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $528,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 298.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 39,237 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 21,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $1,412,000. 31.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Up 5.7 %

Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Harmony Gold Mining Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1245 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is an increase from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

