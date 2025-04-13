Kopernik Global Investors LLC Sells 670,729 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC reduced its holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 99.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670,729 shares during the period. NexGen Energy comprises approximately 0.0% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 222.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,345,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378,933 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,481,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 954.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,876,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,385,000 after buying an additional 1,698,649 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth $4,054,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $3,728,000. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NexGen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Canada raised shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NexGen Energy stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $8.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 2.02.

NexGen Energy Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

