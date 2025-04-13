Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFSPA) Plans Interim Dividend of $2.23

Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFSPA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, January 31st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 2.229 per share on Sunday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This is a 38.1% increase from Latitude Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.61.

Latitude Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 467.69.

Latitude Group Company Profile

Latitude Group Holdings Limited operates in digital payments, instalments, and lending business in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Australian and New Zealand Pay, Australia and New Zealand Money, and Other. It provides various lending products comprising latitude loans, personal loans, motor loans, and credit cards.

