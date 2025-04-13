Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFSPA) Plans Interim Dividend of $2.23

Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFSPA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, January 31st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 2.229 per share on Sunday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This is a 38.1% increase from Latitude Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.61.
Latitude Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 467.69.
Latitude Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Latitude Group
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- CarMax Pulls Guidance: Shares Falling To Buyable Levels
- What is a support level?
- 3 Bond ETFs for the Diversified Investor
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Latitude Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latitude Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.