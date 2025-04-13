LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

LCII has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Friday, April 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on LCI Industries from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Baird R W cut shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LCII opened at $77.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $72.31 and a 52-week high of $129.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.36.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Equities research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 82.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCI Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCII. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LCI Industries by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 345.6% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

