Legal & General Group Plc Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 359,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,028 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $41,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 64.8% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,508.4% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,728,000.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
IJR opened at $95.41 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.87.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
