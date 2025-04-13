Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 878,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,135 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Toast were worth $32,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,865,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,992,000 after acquiring an additional 155,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Toast by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,938,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,108,000 after purchasing an additional 155,446 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Toast by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 392,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,319,000 after purchasing an additional 225,215 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Toast by 191.4% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 234,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TOST. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Toast from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Toast from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.27.

NYSE:TOST opened at $34.08 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $44.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,404.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.91.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Toast had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $42,324.84. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,644,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,177,717.28. This trade represents a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $25,878.39. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 209,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,833.78. This represents a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,770 shares of company stock valued at $9,409,211 in the last three months. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

