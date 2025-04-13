Legal & General Group Plc Sells 29,251 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 281,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,251 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $45,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 676.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,266,000 after buying an additional 88,288 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,579,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,496,000 after acquiring an additional 21,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EGP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $174.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler set a $175.00 price objective on EastGroup Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $181.00) on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $154.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.67 and a twelve month high of $192.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.99. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 35.57%. Research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.43%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

