Legal & General Group Plc Sells 374,885 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,008,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374,885 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Samsara were worth $44,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Samsara by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,743,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,129,000 after buying an additional 2,852,575 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,041,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $106,274,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Samsara by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,143,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Samsara by 1,909.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,870,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,757 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $487,236.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 331,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,839,991.28. This trade represents a 2.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $5,582,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,120. This represents a 59.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,563,113 shares of company stock valued at $66,802,508. 60.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Samsara Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Samsara stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of -80.21 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.08. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $27.14 and a one year high of $61.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Samsara from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Samsara from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Samsara from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

