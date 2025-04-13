Legal & General Group Plc Sells 58,998 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 58,998 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $33,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 503.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HII. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $234.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein bought 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.82 per share, with a total value of $349,418.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,120.94. The trade was a 36.26 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $142,170.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at $546,691.04. This trade represents a 20.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $216.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.88 and a 52-week high of $285.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.34.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 38.68%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

