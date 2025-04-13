Lithium Stocks To Consider – April 12th

Exxon Mobil, Rio Tinto Group, Albemarle, SolarEdge Technologies, and Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile are the five Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares in companies that mine, process, or produce lithium—a key component used in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and renewable energy storage systems. These companies are pivotal to the renewable energy and technology sectors, making lithium stocks a popular investment choice as the demand for cleaner, more sustainable energy solutions grows. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded up $3.12 on Friday, hitting $103.05. The company had a trading volume of 22,869,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,005,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.19. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

NYSE:RIO traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.83. 3,931,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,886,640. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $51.67 and a one year high of $74.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

ALB traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,357,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,932. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $49.43 and a twelve month high of $137.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.57.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.76. 4,564,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,177,045. The stock has a market cap of $750.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.46. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $71.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.48.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

Shares of NYSE SQM traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,954. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $31.27 and a 12 month high of $51.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of -31.34, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.99.

